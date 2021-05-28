Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man

Dustin Robinson, 43
Dustin Robinson, 43(MCSO)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dustin Robinson, 43, who was last seen on Monday, May 24.

Robinson’s vehicle was found at the Riverfront Clifton Nature Park near 32 1/2 Road and D Road.

Dustin is described as a white male, 160 lbs, 6′, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Deputies have searched the river and surrounding areas extensively but so far have found no signs of him. If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

To view more photos of Robinson, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias

Latest News

Wildfire safety tips
Wildfire safety over the holiday weekend
Cardiovascular Procedure Center at Community Hospital
Community Hospital debuts new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Procedure Center
Hula-hoops for We Can Mesa County
We Can Mesa County program
Teresa Black and crew, who discovered she was being left out of the vaccine lottery
Military members excluded from vaccine lottery