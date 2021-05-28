Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dustin Robinson, 43, who was last seen on Monday, May 24.

Robinson’s vehicle was found at the Riverfront Clifton Nature Park near 32 1/2 Road and D Road.

Dustin is described as a white male, 160 lbs, 6′, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Deputies have searched the river and surrounding areas extensively but so far have found no signs of him. If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

To view more photos of Robinson, click here.

