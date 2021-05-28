State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is advising travelers that eastbound I-70 is expected to be closed until the overnight hours due to a serious crash.

Eastbound I-70 is closed from mile point 109 (Canyon Creek). Westbound I-70 is closed at this time but the closure is expected to be shorter than for eastbound.

CDOT advises motorists to take the northern alternate route if traveling eastbound between Rifle and Eagle County, Summit County, or the Denver metro area.

Check cotrip.org for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.