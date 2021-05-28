Advertisement

WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Austin, Texas, police are recognizing two officers as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on bodycam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

Carrera is seen using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn’t work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
A truck stuck in flood water
Colorado and Wyoming disaster responders deployed to the U.S. Gulf
Mesa Mall to expand hours starting June 4
Cowley Tigers 052621
2021 JUCO World Series Preview

Latest News

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.
CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers
Several sharks are pinging along the eastern coast and in the gulf as we head into the Memorial...
Several sharks ping along the eastern, gulf coasts heading into the weekend
f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby refuses sex offender program, so is denied parole
With more states easing restrictions this Memorial Day holiday, some people may be dealing with...
Society is opening again, now what? Dealing with COVID re-entry anxiety