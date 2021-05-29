2021 JUCO World Series Preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Leading off the tournament, the McClennan Highlanders. They swept the Southwest District with two big wins, 12-3 and 10-1. While Logan Henderson leads the nation with 138 strikeouts.

This is McClennan’s third trip in seven years, prior to the trip in 2015, they hadn’t been to Grand Junction since they won the National Championship in 1983.

The #1 overall seed here in the World Series are the Crowder Roughriders. They swept through the South Central District ending with a very impressive 52-6 record so far. They have two studs on the mound in Hicks and Hill, that have a combined 2 losses on the season.

Crowder’s making their third appearance, their first came back in 2010. They have a sub par, 3-4 mark here in grand junction, so they will look for more success this week.

The Miami Dade Sharks had to fight in some though battles to win the South Atlantic District but they took care of business with a 10-5 victory in the title.

They’re making their third appearance in Grand Junction. Their last trip was in 2014, where they lost to Iowa Western in the National Championship game.

