Advertisement

Community Hospital debuts new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Procedure Center

By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital debuted a new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Procedure Center today. It’s located on the main level of the hospital and will help support their new cardiology program.

The unit just got finished this week and already has patients scheduled starting June 1.

We’re told it wasn’t easy to source materials and build in the midst of a pandemic, but community hospital says they had a great team behind them and came out 1 month ahead of schedule and 6% under budget.

Just 7 months ago in November of 2020, this space used to be a courtyard with rocks, trees, and picnic benches. Now this new cardiovascular procedure center is ready to serve the community.

Community hospital conducted a study and found that the community needed expanded access to cardiovascular care, prompting this project.

This brand new service line includes a cath lab where the procedure takes place, stress/echo imaging equipment, and a brand new wing with patient rooms.

Another unique feature is the new nurses station which was designed so the staff can view every patient room without leaving the desk. The geographic location of the unit was thoughtfully planned out to be just adjacent to the short term observation unit and the ICU is directly upstairs. It’s also intentionally placed in close proximity to the X-Ray department and the emergency department.

Community Hospital has done many mock runs called “A day in the life” in which they run a “John Doe” patient through from start to finish to make sure everything runs safely, effectively, and consistently.

Community Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center offering full outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient care. Cardiovascular services available at Community Hospital’s new cardiac cath lab will include cardiac catheterization and coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty and stent implantation, pacemaker implantation, defibrillator implantation, cardiac resynchronization therapy, implanted cardiac monitor placement, cardioversion, transesophageal echocardiography, stress testing, peripheral vascular procedures and much more.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Dustin Robinson, 43
Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man
Monument Grand Junction
Grand Junction receives national attention as tourist destination
Gilfredo Morga-Mendoza
Suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested in Olathe
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River park at Las Colonias
Ribbon cutting ceremony for River Park at Las Colonias

Latest News

Wildfire safety tips
Wildfire safety over the holiday weekend
Hula-hoops for We Can Mesa County
We Can Mesa County program
Dustin Robinson, 43
Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man
Teresa Black and crew, who discovered she was being left out of the vaccine lottery
Military members excluded from vaccine lottery