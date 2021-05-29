Community Hospital debuts new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Procedure Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital debuted a new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Procedure Center today. It’s located on the main level of the hospital and will help support their new cardiology program.

The unit just got finished this week and already has patients scheduled starting June 1.

We’re told it wasn’t easy to source materials and build in the midst of a pandemic, but community hospital says they had a great team behind them and came out 1 month ahead of schedule and 6% under budget.

Just 7 months ago in November of 2020, this space used to be a courtyard with rocks, trees, and picnic benches. Now this new cardiovascular procedure center is ready to serve the community.

Community hospital conducted a study and found that the community needed expanded access to cardiovascular care, prompting this project.

This brand new service line includes a cath lab where the procedure takes place, stress/echo imaging equipment, and a brand new wing with patient rooms.

Another unique feature is the new nurses station which was designed so the staff can view every patient room without leaving the desk. The geographic location of the unit was thoughtfully planned out to be just adjacent to the short term observation unit and the ICU is directly upstairs. It’s also intentionally placed in close proximity to the X-Ray department and the emergency department.

Community Hospital has done many mock runs called “A day in the life” in which they run a “John Doe” patient through from start to finish to make sure everything runs safely, effectively, and consistently.

Community Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center offering full outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient care. Cardiovascular services available at Community Hospital’s new cardiac cath lab will include cardiac catheterization and coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty and stent implantation, pacemaker implantation, defibrillator implantation, cardiac resynchronization therapy, implanted cardiac monitor placement, cardioversion, transesophageal echocardiography, stress testing, peripheral vascular procedures and much more.

