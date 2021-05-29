GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We Can Mesa County is a program that can help children and families that are overweight achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Within the program, you pick produce at a local farm, eat more fruits and vegetables, cook, and play outside together. It is a great way to start off the summer and build healthy habits.

The program will run for twelve weeks, and it will start Wednesday June 2nd. To learn more about the We Can Mesa County program, you can visit the website.

