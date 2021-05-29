Wildfire safety over the holiday weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we observe Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer, there’s a lot of opportunity for exciting outdoor recreation activities. But there is also a concern about the risk of wildfire, especially with how dry it is. Public land agencies encourage the public to be extra careful with all campfires and combustible materials to prevent human-caused fires.

To help reduce the risk, here are some tips below.

Practice proper vehicle maintenance and make sure tow chains are secure. Chains dragging along the ground can spark fires. Avoid driving and parking in tall grass as exhaust particles can start grass fires. Park your vehicles away from dry grass or brush.

If you build a fire outside a designated fire ring, make sure you clear the area of debris including grasses and small vegetation. Clear your fire site perimeter approximately 10 feet in diameter and use rocks or a fire pan to contain your fire. Always make sure you have a source to put out your fire before you start it. And keep a shovel and water nearby to extinguish the fire.

Never leave a fire unattended and make sure that you completely put out your campfire before leaving. Use water or dirt to douse the fire, stir the ashes and if necessary, continue to add water or dirt until the fire is smothered.

This might be the first time this year you use your barbeque, so before barbequing make sure it’s clean of any debris. Also make sure that your fuel source is working correctly. Also when barbecuing, make sure to not keep wood close by or anything that is combustible and move your barbeque a few feet away from your home.

When target shooting, place your target on dirt or gravel, switch to paper targets, avoid exploding ammunition, and bring a shovel and fire extinguisher.

Lastly, when smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

Before heading outside, be sure to have a plan and “Know Before You Go!” Local fire restriction information can be found online at: https://www.westslopefireinfo.com/.

Report any fires by calling 911

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.