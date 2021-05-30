Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is a Pfizer day at a community vaccination site at 510 29 1/2 Road.

Vaccination is a proven and safe way to slow the spread of illness and keep local businesses open. Mesa County Public Health handed out coupons today to kids age 12-15 who got a COVID-19 vaccine to redeem at Graff Dairy for a free ice cream cone.

Graff Dairy, a locally owned, restaurant and dessert bar, partnered with Mesa County Public Health to encourage vaccination in Mesa County’s youth.

Darin Carei, Owner of Graff Dairy says “We have to protect our kids. To make sure they can safely attend summer camps, enjoy a summer with their friends and make lasting memories. I want to do this to make sure we can have a summer full of all the activities and events Western Colorado is known for.”

