Advertisement

JUCO Opening Day at Suplizio Field

By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is opening day for the 63rd annual JUCO 2021 season, and fans couldn’t be more excited for it’s return.

JUCO is a big part of what makes Grand Junction and Suplizio Field so special. So after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, it was like people were missing a part of themselves.

There were 5,948 fans in attendance today for the first game of opening day. There was so much excitement in the air all day.

The fans really count on JUCO every year as a staple of Grand Junction and a celebration to the start of summer.

Another thing that makes JUCO so special for people here in the Grand Valley is the fact that they can watch in-person baseball and experience the same kind of team competition and community, without having to drive to Denver for MLB.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

f
State Patrol: Emergency Road Closure on eastbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Dustin Robinson, 43
Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help to locate missing man
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78
Free ice cream for vaccinated kids
Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids
Teresa Black and crew, who discovered she was being left out of the vaccine lottery
Military members excluded from vaccine lottery

Latest News

Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids
Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids
JUCO opening day
KKCO News at 5:00 - VOD - clipped version
Free ice cream for vaccinated kids
Free Ice Cream for vaccinated kids
Wildfire safety tips
Wildfire safety over the holiday weekend