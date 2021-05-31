Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

