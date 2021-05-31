Camping surge since the start of the pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One activity that has been popular, not only this holiday weekend, but also over the past year, is camping. Camping has been seen as a very safe, pandemic friendly activity for over a year now and the uptick has not slowed down even as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxing.

Highline Lake is a recreation epicenter for the Grand Valley with two lakes, lush grass, trails and trees, attracting a high volume of outdoor enthusiasts. The campground offers hiking, biking, boating, paddle boarding, and other water-friendly activities. It also features a day-use area with barbeques and picnic tables right by the water.

Highline Lake did close for 6 weeks last year at the peak of COVID-19, but since they reopened, they’ve been 100% booked almost every day.

Weekends have always been busy in the warmer months, but now weekdays are becoming just as busy. The length of time people stay has also increased. Most likely due to more people being able to work from home so there isn’t the same kind of urgency to get back.

There are 2 camping tips Highline Lake urges to their campers. First, make sure not to leave a campfire unattended, even at night. This is mainly due to the winds picking up in the evening. Also, do not let the fire get too big, even if it’s in the fire ring. Second, keep all food hidden away in a camper or sealed away overnight and when leaving the campground due to racoons.

All campers need a reservation and campers are encouraged to reserve their spots 6 months in advance due to how busy it’s been.

For the day-use area, arriving early is strongly encouraged to best assure a parking spot, as they do fill up on weekends.

To book camping reservations for campsites around the Grand Valley, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/HighlineLake/Pages/Camping.aspx

Keep in mind, spots fill up fast, so book as far in advance as possible.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.