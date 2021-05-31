Memorial Day flag raising ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual flag raising ceremony took place at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery today to remember those who gave their lives for our country. They hope in honor of the holiday, this will be a sign of unity, and honor those who have fought. Memorial Day Weekend services looked a bit different this year than they did in 2020 as Mesa County veterans gathered to remember fallen heroes. Typically there would be a full community ceremony but due to Covid that was postponed this year. Other traditions such as laying wreaths and posting colors still took place. The flag was briskly raised to the peak and remained there for an instant before it was slowly lowered to the half-staff position, where it remained until noon. Then the flag is briskly hoisted to the peak again, where “Old Glory” remains until sunset.

For military families, the day has great meaning. But it’s a day that comes with mixed emotions as we thank those who gave all but mourn the community they left behind. Many left flowers and other mementos at memorial sites to remember family and friends who died in the name of democracy.

The isolation of the pandemic has also been particularly hard on veterans, many of whom depend on kinship with fellow service members to cope with wartime trauma. So even though about half the traditions are running this year it still makes all the difference. After more than a year of isolation, residents are embracing plans for a more traditional Memorial Day. They say wreath-laying ceremonies, barbecues at local vets halls and other familiar events are a welcome chance to reconnect with fellow service members and renew solemn traditions honoring the nation’s war dead.

