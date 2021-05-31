Palisade Plunge Phase 1 opening weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The long-awaited Palisade Plunge trail opened this weekend.

Phase 1 of the Palisade Plunge, which is the lower half of the trail, opened yesterday, May 29. Phase 1 of the Palisade Plunge is a 17 mile single track trail which connects with miles of existing trail, and passes through stunning back-country terrain. When accessing Phase I of the Plunge, trail users are asked to use the Wild Rose recreation site for parking.

The recently completed phase of the trail runs through the west flank of the Grand Mesa. It begins on Lands End Road and traverses over the forested slopes of the Mesa to a desert canyon at Hwy. 6 and the Palisade Rim Trailhead.

Trail enthusiasts are encouraged to carefully consider their experience, skills, and preparedness before taking “The Plunge.”

Project Partners expect the entire trail to be completed and open towards the end of July. When complete, the Palisade Plunge will be a total of 32 miles and will connect the top of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade.

