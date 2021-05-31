Advertisement

Single vehicle crashed into canal

The incident happened Sunday morning
The car involved was a 2013 Chevrolet sedan.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A single vehicle crashed nose-first into a canal alongside Highways 6 and 50 Sunday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol was notified of the incident around 5:48 a.m. The incident occurred in between Mack and Loma. According to the CSP, a 52 year-old man from Pueblo was transported to Colorado Canyons Hospital for his injuries. The extent of his injuries are unknown. The car was removed from the scene after 8 a.m Sunday. The state patrol believes alcohol may have been a factor, but no charges have been pressed at this time.

