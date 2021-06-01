Advertisement

Annual Avenue of Flags display at VA Western Colorado

By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA of Western Colorado held their annual Avenue of Flags display today, Monday May 31st in honor of Memorial Day. This is a time-honored tradition that VA Western Colorado has been doing for over 40 years.

Boy Scout Troop 303 and Cub Scout Pack 345 put the flags up at 7 a.m. this morning and returned to take them down at 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The Avenue of Flags or “Avenue of Remembrance” is a patriotic feature at VA’s across the country. It reinforces patriotism, national pride, and represents a visible, bold and proud display of flags.

Most of the flags that are flown here are coffin drapes and were donated by the families of deceased Veterans.

