Bear euthanized after allegedly attacking Steamboat Springs area homeowner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bear was euthanized after it allegedly attacked a homeowner near Steamboat Springs in incorporated Routt County on Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say that at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, the homeowner noted the door to his garage, where he stored birdseed and other attractants, was open. He went to close the door and upon reaching the garage, he encountered a sow and two cubs. As the man attempted to slowly back away from the garage, the sow attacked.

CPW says the homeowner was seriously injured, and received severe lacerations to the head and legs, which required surgery. He is now in stable condition and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

CPW and wildlife officers responded to the home and searched for the cub and cubs, and they quickly found the sow near the home. The bear was euthanized and its remains were sent to the CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab for necropsy. Officers are still in the area searching for the two cubs.

When found, officers will work to trap them and move them to a rehabilitation facility.

”This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Kyle Bond, CPW district wildlife manager. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

This is the first bear attack in the Steamboat Springs area this year.

