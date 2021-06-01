Lunch Lizard working to fight childhood hunger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51′s mobile summer food program, the Lunch Lizard, returns for its seventh summer of service. The program has two food trucks that bring free meals to neighborhoods with a higher rate of low-income families. Lunch Lizard is an innovative way for D51 to reach hungry students who may otherwise not be able to travel to a site outside their neighborhood to get summer meals.

More than 10,000 students in District 51 who qualify for free and reduced lunch used to face long summers without a steady source of nutritious meals. Seven years ago, Sharp decided to change that. The program has continued to grow over the years while gaining national attention. In 2017, the program was recognized by the Mountain Plains division of the USDA as a model summer meal childhood hunger program.

The Lunch Lizard program serves meals reimbursed through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. The program is made possible through the generosity of the Western Colorado Community Foundation, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Alpine Bank, Grand Junction Lions Club, Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry, and students at Colorado Mesa University and Independence Academy.

Any child or teen 18 or younger can get free meals from the Lunch Lizard. One Lunch Lizard truck will run a Grand Junction and Orchard Mesa route with four stops each day, and the other Lunch Lizard truck will run a Clifton route with four stops. Visit bit.ly/lunchlizard to see route stops and times.

