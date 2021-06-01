Mesa County announces cash incentive for vaccinated residents, more than $90,000 up for grabs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than $90,000 is up for grabs for vaccinated Mesa County residents, including two $500 cash prizes each week.

Mesa County Public Health, along with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, announced a community vaccination effort in the form of a cash inventive campaign.

Cash incentive campaigns for vaccinations have been announced in several states, including Colorado. Vaccinated individuals in Mesa County are already entered in Colorado’s Comeback Cash giveaway.

The local effort gives Mesa County residents a chance to cash in with prizes at twice per week intervals, giving those who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine now even better odds to win.

Plus, unlike any other contest, the more people who are vaccinated, the bigger the prize.

“Individual vaccination has a community benefit, we are encouraging vaccination for all residents 12 and older and are willing to put money up front to help incentivize our community to protect themselves and others,” Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health said.

“Between June 1 and July 31 for every fully vaccinated Mesa County resident, an additional dollar is added to the jackpot. If Mesa County reaches our goal to vaccinate 70 percent of eligible residents, we’ll give away 90-thousand dollars,” reads a press release from the health department. “In addition, we’ll select two winners every week (June 1 – July 31), with each getting a $500 cash prize.”

Those who have already been fully vaccinated have the opportunity to cash in too by entering to win the grand prize, which thanks to the number of fully vaccinated individuals in Mesa County, starts at $45,000.

“We’d love to double the number of fully vaccinated people in our community. If we do that the prize will double too, with 90K going to someone right here in Mesa County,” Kuhr added.

Visit bigshotmesacounty.com to enter and to view contest rules and eligibility.

