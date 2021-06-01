The Murph Challenge for Memorial Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One local business owner is doing his part in honoring fallen veterans for Memorial Day.

Sean Kuttner, the owner of Kutthaus Fitness, hosted the Murph Challenge today for Memorial Day. Which is a workout tradition to honor not only Lt. Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005, but all veterans who died in the line of duty.

The Murph Challenge tradition began over 10 years ago as a crossfit workout. It was originally called the heroes workout and it was designed to be an intense workout to imitate what soldiers go through on a daily basis.

The Murph Challenge workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and ends with another 1 mile run. It’s purely a Memorial Day workout, but it’s practiced nationwide. People can even do it from their home if they don’t want to go to a gym.

Sean at Kutthaus Fitness is an army veteran, and he deployed twice to Iraq on the front line. He is also a physical therapist specializing in spinal cord injuries. So he adapted the workout to be customizable depending on people’s physical capabilities and limitations. So anyone could participate, even with a disability.

Sean opened Kutthaus Fitness in January of this year. As a physical therapist, he was heartbroken to see people not following through with their exercises after discharge. So he opened this up with the knowledge of orthopedic conditions and a purpose of this being a form of continued therapy. When he writes any of his workouts, he keeps in mind any sort of physical limitations people might have that can be easily modified.

Sean will be hosting the annual Murph Challenge for many years to come to honor fallen heroes. For every participant, Kutthaus Fitness donates $2 to “Hope for the Warriors” which is a nonprofit foundation for fallen soldiers and their family. As well as for adaptive athletes which are people who have disabilities limiting them to wheelchairs who still want to be active.

To learn more, email Kutthaus at kutthausfitness@gmail.com, call (480) 612-4306, or stop in. They are located in the Mesa Mall. On Wednesday afternoons, physical therapists are at the gym to help customize a plan based off physical capabilities and limitations.

