Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Reynolds Polymer, together with a developer in London, England created the world’s first “floating,” totally transparent swimming pool. It’s 10 stories up in the air and spans between two luxury apartment buildings in the prestigious South Bank neighborhood in downtown London. The idea is when you’re swimming it will seem as if you’re floating in the air and you’ll be able to see straight down to the street below.

The transparent acrylic, which is the main feature of the pool, was engineered and manufactured in Grand Junction. After eight years in the making the “Sky Pool” made its debut on May 19th and will be open exclusively to residents and guests of the Embassy Garden.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.