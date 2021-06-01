Advertisement

Worlds first see-through sky pool built in Grand Junction

First sky pool built in Grand Junction
First sky pool built in Grand Junction(Taylor Burke)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Reynolds Polymer, together with a developer in London, England created the world’s first “floating,” totally transparent swimming pool. It’s 10 stories up in the air and spans between two luxury apartment buildings in the prestigious South Bank neighborhood in downtown London. The idea is when you’re swimming it will seem as if you’re floating in the air and you’ll be able to see straight down to the street below.

The transparent acrylic, which is the main feature of the pool, was engineered and manufactured in Grand Junction. After eight years in the making the “Sky Pool” made its debut on May 19th and will be open exclusively to residents and guests of the Embassy Garden.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car involved was a 2013 Chevrolet sedan.
Single vehicle crashed into canal
Mesa County announces cash incentive for vaccinated residents, more than $90,000 up for grabs
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
JUCO
2021 JUCO World Series Results: Day 2

Latest News

John Eddy stands accused of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the first...
Jury to deliver verdict in John Eddy trial
Lunch Lizard working to fight childhood hunger
Bear euthanized after allegedly attacking Steamboat Springs area homeowner
Mesa County announces cash incentive for vaccinated residents, more than $90,000 up for grabs