Jury to deliver verdict in John Eddy trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Closing arguments have ended and the jury is now deliberating in the trial of John Eddy.

Eddy is accused of murder in the first degree of Kyle Free, who was killed in 2018.

Both the prosecution and defense each gave their final, detailed arguments Tuesday. The main question for the jury to decide is whether or not Eddy is guilty of the first-degree murder and conspiracy charges he faces.

Previously, the whole process was expected to take place for a few weeks. However, arguments in court concluded in just about one week. The prosecution argued that the first degree murder and conspiracy charges were appropriate. Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle emphasized evidence that he believes proves his argument that Eddy, along with David Castro and Rebecca Walker, allegedly planned Free’s murder. Walker, Free’s former girlfriend, pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Castro was later found guilty of the same charge in connection to Free’s death. The defense requested that the jury be allowed to consider lesser charges in Eddy’s trial. These charges include second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, and manslaughter. Judge Gretchen Larson allowed that request.

The jury had not reached a decision at the end of the first day of deliberations. It will reconvene at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to continue.

