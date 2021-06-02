Montrose sees hiring shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The road to full employment may take a bit longer than initially expected as many towns across the Western Slope continue to see a hiring shortage. Montrose is seeing an exceptionally high unemployment rate and yet small business owners are having a hard time getting employees. Experts say its a triple edged sword. Its a combination of people being afraid to go back work, a housing shortage, and those who are simply making more money off of unemployment benefits.

During the pandemic many large corporations went remote full time. Which brought people from urban citys to rural areas because they no longer needed to be physically close to their jobs. This influx in population for smaller areas means all the housing is accounted for. As a number of Montrose businesses need employees to fill their positions, they are trying to bring workers in from outside the area, but the problem they are running into is that there is no where for these workers to live.

If this issue is not resolved residents may begin to see massive closures of their favorite downtown restaurants as local owners cannot satisfy the needs of customers, all while their current staff members are dealing with burnout.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.