Sheriff’s Office: Body recovered from Colorado River

(KKCO/KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday morning, the Mesa County coroner confirmed that the body that was recovered from the Colorado River last Friday was 43-year-old Dustin Robinson, who had been missing since May 24.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies found Robinson’s vehicle at the Riverfront Clifton Nature Park near 32 1/3 Road and D Road on May 24 and that deputies had been searching the river and surrounding areas since then. They also received a report around 9 p.m. that day, saying that witnesses had seen an unidentified man fall into the river while climbing up a cliff near 32 1/2 Road and D Road.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office reported that a body had been found.

“At approximately 12:20 Friday afternoon, a kayaker found a body of an adult male in the river near 30 3/4 Road,” reads a press release from the sheriff’s office. “Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the assistance of the Mesa County Coroner’s Office and the Mesa County Search and Rescue Swiftwater swimmers recovered the body.”

The Mesa County Coroner confirmed that Robinson was not wearing a life vest, and died of drowning.

