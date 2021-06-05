Advertisement

Truck driver arrested in connection to alleged hit-and-run incident

Authorities apprehended the driver around 11:45 Friday night
The Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene.
The Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:39 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol arrested the driver of a truck transporting asphalt sealant Friday night around 11:45 p.m.

The CSP apprehended the truck driver near the Interstate Inn on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction. The state patrol pursued the truck in connection to a hit-and-run incident. The Grand Junction Fire Department also responded to the scene as the truck was leaking asphalt sealant. The GJFD confirmed that no life of property was threatened, and left clean-up and mitigation to the trucking company involved.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities
The church is considered a total loss because of the fire damage.
Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the alleged stabbing.
Juvenile arrested in connection to alleged stabbing in Grand Junction
Crews expect to be addressing the fire over the next few days.
Progress made in Beavertail Fire response

Latest News

6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition will award more than $5 million in prizes.
The 6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition is underway
Leash Awareness Month
Pet safety in Mesa County
Colorado Karting Tour comes to Grand Junction
The Colorado Karting Tour comes to Grand Junction
Crews expect to be addressing the fire over the next few days.
Progress made in Beavertail Fire response
The church is considered a total loss because of the fire damage.
Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case