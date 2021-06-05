Truck driver arrested in connection to alleged hit-and-run incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol arrested the driver of a truck transporting asphalt sealant Friday night around 11:45 p.m.

The CSP apprehended the truck driver near the Interstate Inn on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction. The state patrol pursued the truck in connection to a hit-and-run incident. The Grand Junction Fire Department also responded to the scene as the truck was leaking asphalt sealant. The GJFD confirmed that no life of property was threatened, and left clean-up and mitigation to the trucking company involved.

