GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa Jeep Club put on their annual off-road expo event today.

This event has been going on for the past 10-12 years, every June.

Many vendors and local businesses came to the event. The people that typically come out for the event own 4-wheel drive vehicles who like to go off-road.

The event consisted of a rock crawling course, an obstacle course, a baha jump, a car show, a raffle, and a fundraiser. The raffle money will go towards trails and trail building. The fundraiser is a ride in the monster truck for $5. That money goes towards Call to a Cure and Conto-cure which are nonprofits who help families impacted by cancer.

The Grand Mesa Jeep Club told us it started with them going out as a group and wheeling to some different areas. They say you can go 30 minutes to an hour and a half in any direction and find someplace to drive your 4-wheel drive vehicle. But it started growing in popularity so they started putting these events together about 10-12 years ago every June.

