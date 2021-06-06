Kids Adventure Race at Highline Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highline Lake State Park hosted it’s first-ever Kids Adventure Race today. It was coined the desert edition because it usually takes place in mountainous areas around Vail.

This race today is as close to a professional adventure race that a kid would be able to have access to. It was a little over 3 miles and took about an hour. They work in teams of 2 and it’s for kids age 6-17.

The kids started in kayaks, then navigated over some slackline over a swamp, then they got back in their kayaks and paddled back. They then did a 3 mile loop on their mountain bikes in which they climbed a climbing wall, did a blow dart gun hunt, and climbed a sand mountain. Then they dropped their bikes off and did a Darwin dash which are lily pads tied together in which the kids run fast across them. Then they had to swim into the beach. Then they did a jungle walk which is a high line and a low line that they move across. They finished with a climb through a cargo net.

In today’s course, the kids had to mountain bike, paddle, hike, climb, and swim. With checkpoints in between each transition area. So they did 5 of the main elements that everybody does in adventure racing.

Professional adventure racing is a multi-sport event in teams of 3-5. They’re anywhere from 300-500 miles long and takes 5-7 days. It can take place in deserts, jungles, and mountainous areas. So the race is tailored to the terrain. Paddling, kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking, hiking, climbing, ropes, and repelling are all common. The course is unveiled the night before and everyone is given a map.

There are many different prizes for the winners. There’s the standard first, second, and third for the fastest. But there’s also the spirit award, a sportsmanship award, and an environmental award.

The Kids Adventure Race and Games had a great turnout and hopes to be back again next summer. More information on the Kids Adventure Race is available at: https://www.kidsadventuregames.com/fruita.

