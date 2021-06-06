Advertisement

Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities

Responders had been searching the area since Monday
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:55 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities recovered a body from the Colorado River near 30 3/4 Road around 12:20 on Friday.

Those who responded included the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the County Search and Rescue Swiftwater Swimmers. Deputies were alerted to a situation at the river when a possible drowning was reported around 9 p.m. this past Monday. They have been searching ever since. The county coroner’s office is working to identify the remains. Once a conclusion is reached and the family is notified, the identity will be released. The case is under investigation.

