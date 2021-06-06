Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities recovered a body from the Colorado River near 30 3/4 Road around 12:20 on Friday.

Those who responded included the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the County Search and Rescue Swiftwater Swimmers. Deputies were alerted to a situation at the river when a possible drowning was reported around 9 p.m. this past Monday. They have been searching ever since. The county coroner’s office is working to identify the remains. Once a conclusion is reached and the family is notified, the identity will be released. The case is under investigation.

