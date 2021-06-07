Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New developments have arisen concerning the Latter Day Saints church in Fruita lost to a fire in April. A suspect was arrested Friday in connection to the arson investigation.

According to the Fruita Police Department, a juvenile was taken into custody after the issue of a no-bond warrant. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released to the public. Multiple departments coordinated in the response and investigation into the incident. In addition to Fruita Police, the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lower Valley Fire Department all worked together in the case.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.