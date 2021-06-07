Advertisement

The Colorado Karting Tour comes to Grand Junction

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Karting Tour came to Grand Junction Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Colorado Karting Tour is a series for go-kart racing. There were close to 200 competitors here this weekend. Racers came from all over the state of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Saturday was the qualifiers and Sunday was the tournament.

They are based out of Denver, but the series comes to Grand Junction Motor Speedway twice a year. They will be back in August. Anyone ages 5 to 70 is welcome to get involved and they have various classes. To find out more, visit https://www.coloradokartingtour.com/

