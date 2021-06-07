GJFD responds to commercial structure fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction firefighters were able to put out a fire Monday that started in a commercial building in the 400 block of Park Drive.

The Grand Junction Fire Department says they responded to reports of smoke and flames around 11:45 a.m, and reports indicated that people were evacuating the building.

Nearby Western Constitution crews saw the fire, and responded to the building and got extinguishers from inside of it, and were able to put out the majority of the fire.

Firefighters were able to get to the roof of the building and put out the remaining fire and extensions into the wall and roof of the building. Crews also worked to clear smoke from an adjacent commercial office.

GJFD responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Truck 6, Ambulance 3, Ambulance 6, a Battalion Chief, three Administrative Chiefs, two investigators, and a PIO.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.