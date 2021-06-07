McLennan rolls through JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - McLennan Community College is your 2021 JUCO World Series Champions!

The Waco, Texas team swept through the tournament without a loss and was able to pull out a 7-3 win over Central Arizona College on Friday night to claim the title.

It was the college’s first time claiming the JUCO World Series since 1983.

