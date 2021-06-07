Advertisement

Progress made in Beavertail Fire response

Crews expect to be addressing the fire over the next few days.
Crews expect to be addressing the fire over the next few days.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several agencies are making progress in responding to the Beavertail Fire in Mesa County. Responders include the Bureau of Land Management and the Lower Valley Fire District.

The fire is burning vegetation northwest of the Beavertail Tunnel on I-70 in the fire scar of the 2012 Pine Ridge Fire. According to the BLM, crews have stopped forward progress around 200 acres and will continue working for the next few days. The cause is under investigation.

The BLM posted on Facebook that, “Multiple Engines, a Type 1 and a Type 3 helicopter, two Single Engine Air Tankers, and Air Attack are currently battling the fire.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the incident
Remains recovered from Colorado River by Mesa County authorities
The church is considered a total loss because of the fire damage.
Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case
The Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the scene.
Truck driver arrested in connection to alleged hit-and-run incident
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the alleged stabbing.
Juvenile arrested in connection to alleged stabbing in Grand Junction

Latest News

6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition will award more than $5 million in prizes.
The 6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition is underway
Leash Awareness Month
Pet safety in Mesa County
Colorado Karting Tour comes to Grand Junction
The Colorado Karting Tour comes to Grand Junction
The church is considered a total loss because of the fire damage.
Arrest made in Fruita Latter Day Saints church arson case