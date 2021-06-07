Progress made in Beavertail Fire response

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several agencies are making progress in responding to the Beavertail Fire in Mesa County. Responders include the Bureau of Land Management and the Lower Valley Fire District.

The fire is burning vegetation northwest of the Beavertail Tunnel on I-70 in the fire scar of the 2012 Pine Ridge Fire. According to the BLM, crews have stopped forward progress around 200 acres and will continue working for the next few days. The cause is under investigation.

The BLM posted on Facebook that, “Multiple Engines, a Type 1 and a Type 3 helicopter, two Single Engine Air Tankers, and Air Attack are currently battling the fire.”

