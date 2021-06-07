Advertisement

Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

Joseph Charles Strickland, 28, faces several charges after police say he fatally struck a...
Joseph Charles Strickland, 28, faces several charges after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian with his car, dragged the body then left it behind a bait shop.(Source: Hernando County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 28-year-old Florida man is accused of dragging the body of a pedestrian he struck with his car and then leaving it behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.

He told his roommates he’d hit a deer. They pushed the car home.

The next morning a roommate called deputies.

Meanwhile, a human leg was spotted on a roadside.

Investigators used a cadaver dog to find the rest of the body and arrested Strickland on multiple charges.

