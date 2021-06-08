Advertisement

Air resources en route to fire start near Gypsum

(Eagle Valley Wildland Facebook)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire officials are saying that crews are making “good progress” on containing the wildfire that sparked Tuesday morning in the Cottonwood Pass Road/Red Hill area near Gypsum.

The Eagle Valley Wildland Facebook page says that the US Forest Service is on scene, and two aircraft are in the area helping to contain the fire.

The original estimate of the fire put it at 3/4 of an acre, but officials say that it has since grown significantly and that no estimate is available at this time.

Cottonwood Pass Road is closed from both Gypsum and El Jebel. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

