City of Fruita 2021 Community Survey results show positive perception of the City

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The results of the City of Fruita 2021 Community Survey show residents have a positive perception of the city.

93% of residents rated the quality of life in Fruita as “excellent” or “good,” and 84% rated the quality of services also as “excellent” or “good.”

Fruita also rated above the United States average in 32 of the 37 areas assessed. Satisfaction with the overall quality of services rated 25% above the U.S. average. The overall value received for taxes and fees rated 21% above the U.S. average.

The Community Survey measures and assesses resident satisfaction with the delivery of major city services and helps set community priorities for improving services and long-term planning. Among the services surveyed were public works, public safety, parks an d recreation, communications, planning and development, quality of life, and satisfaction with city services for dollars paid.

The major categories of city services that had the highest levels of satisfaction were the overall quality of garbage collection, the quality of sewer service, the overall quality of City parks, and police services.

The city of Fruita hired ETC Institute to conduct a statistically valid survey. ETC Institute calculated a margi8n of error of +/- 3.8% at the 95% level of confidence. Residents completed the survey in the spring of this year. Results of the survey will be used to inform decision making and reveal budget priorities moving forward.

“The City of Fruita conducts a Community Survey about every four years and has consistently received high ratings on the City’s core services and other programs,” said City Manager Mike Bennett. “We are proud of these results and want to celebrate the accomplishments of our organization and the community, but we want to focus most heavily on continuous improvement and using the results to prioritize resources and improve service delivery to our residents. We thank all the community members who participated in the survey, we appreciate your feedback.”

Survey data suggests the top two areas the city should continue to focus on are the overall quality of City streets and the flow of traffic and congestion.

A copy of the survey was mailed to every household in Fruita. The full report can be found at www.fruita.org/2021communitysurvey.

