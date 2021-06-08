Crews actively fighting fire southeast of Rangely

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighters are actively fighting a fire that was reported to the Rangley Police Department around noon on Tuesday.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office says the “Dragon Fire” is burning south and east of County Road 23, roughly 15 miles outside of Rangely.

At this time, there is no immediate danger to structures.

The intersection of County Road 100 and County Road 23 (Mile Marker 5 County Road 23) County Road 113 and County Road 105 are closed.

There is currently no estimate on the acreage of the fire.

