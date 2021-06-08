Fire station No. 1 added to historic registry.

Montrose, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose City Councilors voted to place the Montrose Fire Department No. 1 station on the city’s register of historic places. The station is the third city property, joining three other downtown buildings, to be added to the registry since the city created the program in 2019.

The building features a stepped parapet wall with a stone identification panel. Below the parapet wall is a characteristic decorative brick cornice. A similar cornice is found over the original truck bay. This decorative brickwork also serves as the sill for the windows over this bay. Alteration of the building has closed the truck bay while retaining the original shape of this opening and has utilized materials that are sympathetic to the design of the building.

”As the city continues to pursue its preservation goals, It’s exciting to see the Montrose Fire Department No. 1 added to our local register,” Reis said. “The building exemplifies the architectural style of Montrose’s early history, and this is a great next step towards preserving our downtown’s historic character.”

The 1910 Montrose Fire Department No. 1 station is important for its long-standing association with fire protection in the city.

