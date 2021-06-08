Advertisement

Former Russell Stover facility will be food processing plant.

By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Russell Stover factory was a cornerstone of the Montrose community and its absence has been felt over the last ten months. But the building will not be dormant for long as it’s set to reopen next month as a food processing plant.

VCM Global Asset Management and Benezet Realty Partners announced the acquisition of the former Russell Stover Chocolates’ facility earlier this month. The facility is under going upgrades to provide processing, storage, and distribution opportunities for locally produced food.

The storage capabilities are huge as the property is 21.3 acres and boasts a one acre freezer. The plant itself will add jobs to the community but will also provide jobs in the agriculture industry by increasing demand for growers and beef producers. By processing and freezing locally the goal is to get food prices to go down across the Western Slope.

The Russell Stover operation employed about 400 people at the time its closure was announced but many workers already left for other jobs. According to the Montrose economic development the remaining 217 workers have been hired to work here at the food processing plant.

