GJFD saves two homes from wildfire


By Calvin Corey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening, the Grand Junction Fire Department was able to extinguish a wildfire and limited its spread to only three acres.

The GJFD says that they responded to reports of a grass fire in the 2200 block of Shiprock Road around 5:30 p.m., which was allegedly caused by a truck backfiring. When crews arrived on scene, they found two homes threatened by the fire.

Two crews were able to successfully protect the homes and put out the fire. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Officials say that due to dry and windy conditions, the fire burned approximately three acres, however, no property was damaged.

The GJFD responded with Engine 5, Brush 4, and a Battalion Chief.

