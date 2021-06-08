GJFD rescues two children and an adult who were stuck on an island in the Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department was able to rescue two children and an adult who were stuck on an island on the Colorado River Monday evening.

The fire department says they responded around 6:30 to the area of the 5th Street bridge where the three people were stuck on the island. The three patients were rescued and safely brought to shore where they were medically evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

The GJFD responded to the call with Truck 1, Rescue 1, Ambulance 1, Ambulance 3, a Battalion Chief, and an EMS officer.

