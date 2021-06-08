Advertisement

Golf cart crash over the weekend sends one juvenile to the hospital

(David Jones)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the weekend, one juvenile was transported to the hospital after a golf cart crashed at the intersection of Dakota Drive and Dakota Court.

Police say that six juveniles were in the golf cart when it crashed on Saturday evening, and all six were ejected. The other five occupants suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the investigation into the incident  is ongoing.

