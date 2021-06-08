Golf cart crash over the weekend sends one juvenile to the hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the weekend, one juvenile was transported to the hospital after a golf cart crashed at the intersection of Dakota Drive and Dakota Court.

Police say that six juveniles were in the golf cart when it crashed on Saturday evening, and all six were ejected. The other five occupants suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.