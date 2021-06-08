Advertisement

Grand Junction Police warn public about trailer thefts

The department is seeing an uptick in reports of stolen trailers
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is raising awareness about trailer thefts in the area.

According to the department, they have seen an uptick in calls reporting stolen flatbed and dump-style trailers. The police encourage the public to document VIN numbers and take photographs of their trailers in case of a theft. Storing your trailer inside or parking a vehicle in front of it can also help prevent them from being stolen, said GJPD.

According to Callie Berkson, GJPD Public Information Coordinator,”Trailers are really costly. They can be very costly to replace when they are stolen. So we want to make sure that whether you’ve got a trailer for recreation or for work, that we’re taking those opportunities to be proactive. We’re securing them, we’re always always locking them.”

The police are asking the community to remember simple steps that can prevent crime from happening in the first place.

