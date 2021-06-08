Advertisement

Lower Valley Fire District receives fire engine from BLM

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Bureau of Land Management transferred a fire engine to the Lower Valley Fire Protection District last week.

Lower Valley Fire was awarded the truck after applying for it under the BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness program to enhance their wildland firefighting capabilities. Based off the need of the large number of wildfire responses in Western Colorado.

Every year, an average of 302 wildfires burns approximately 34-THOUSAND acres of land in Colorado.

The BLM assists whenever there’s a fire threatening federal land while local fire agencies respond to fires on private property or state land. However, there is overlap. So these partnerships between the BLM and local and rural fire departments such as the Lower Valley Fire District are crucial to remote wildfire response on private, state, and federal lands affecting grazing, recreation, and wildlife.

“The BLM works closely with the Lower Valley Fire Protection District to suppress wildland fires that threaten communities, property and, in some cases, natural resources. This engine will augment Lower Valley’s wildland fire response capabilities, allowing us to further enhance our effective wildland firefighting partnership,” said UCR Fire Management Officer Thomas Hayes.

With all the special events coming up this summer such as Country Jam, local fire departments will be dedicating a special vehicle to each event. Plus, smaller trucks like the one they just received can maneuver better in these event spaces. So this truck could not have come at a better time when the need and fire risks are this high.

