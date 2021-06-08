Man arrested following domestic violence incident on Sandra Ave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One suspect has been taken into custody following a domestic violence incident that occurred near 29 Road and Sandra Ave on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says that at approximately 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault in progress. Witnesses reported a male was outside of a car assaulting a female inside a car, and preventing her from driving away.

The deputies were able to arrest the male without further incident and the suspect was then transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. The female was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The name of the suspect along with charges have yet to be released. Check back for updates.

