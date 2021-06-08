Smoke in Montrose appears to be from Arizona, crews also battling fire on West End

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Many viewers in the Montrose area reported a smoky start to their Tuesday, and that smoke appears to be coming from fires burning in the Coconino National Forest in Arizona.

The BLM- Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit say that the fires have increased in size, which is transporting smoke into southwestern Colorado.

The BLM is also continuing to suppress a fire that was detected northwest of Nucla on Monday, which has been dubbed the South Fork Fire. It is currently only 13 acres in size, and lighting is the suspected cause.

The fire is in a remote area with minimal access routes, making direct attack difficult and a safety risk for fire suppression personnel, according to the BLM.

BLM crews are currently deployed on the fire with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (CO DFPC) helicopter providing air support. Fire resources are engaging the fire in areas where they have a high probability of success protecting values at risk, while reducing risk to fire personnel.

“The South Fork fire warrants applying a full suppression strategy, but due to its remote nature and out of concern for firefighter safety we are using indirect tactics on portions of the fire” said acting Southwest District Fire Management Officer Randy Chappell, “Despite the current red flag conditions, the natural barriers and scars left by the 2018 Bull Draw fire will assist in suppressing the fire. Expect to see an increase in smoke and fire behavior as portions of the fire move to identified control features.”

To view a fire and smoke map, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.