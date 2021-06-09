Gov. Jared Polis flies to Grand Junction from Denver on Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis flew from Denver to Grand Junction today on Frontier Airline’s first flight connecting the two cities.

The airline is now be offering non-stop flights between Grand Junction and Denver. Frontier will offer service three days a week. The airline is also offering flights from Denver to Durango. Frontier previously flew into Grand Junction but that service ended about twelve years ago.

