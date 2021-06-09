Mesa County Public Health monitoring air quality among fire concerns, high winds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You may have noticed some smoke or haze in the air on Tuesday on your way to work.

On Jun. 8, Mesa County saw slightly elevated ozone levels. In situations like this, Mesa County Public Health recommends those especially prone to difficulties with their lungs to stay inside. The health department is monitoring air quality in the midst of fire season. According to the department, fires in the area can release harmful particles into the air as well.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.