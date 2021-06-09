Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health monitoring air quality among fire concerns, high winds

Certain conditions can cause health issues, especially for those with breathing difficulties
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You may have noticed some smoke or haze in the air on Tuesday on your way to work.

On Jun. 8, Mesa County saw slightly elevated ozone levels. In situations like this, Mesa County Public Health recommends those especially prone to difficulties with their lungs to stay inside. The health department is monitoring air quality in the midst of fire season. According to the department, fires in the area can release harmful particles into the air as well.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous plant found in Grand Junction
Noxious weed found in Grand Junction
Police arrested 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her...
Booking photo released of mother accused in son’s death in Las Vegas
Picture of the fire that started Monday near Nucla. It is currently burning around 15 acres.
Smoke in Montrose appears to be from Arizona, crews also battling fire on West End
GJFD responds to commercial structure fire
Trailer thefts are up in the area according to Grand Junction Police.
Grand Junction Police warn public about trailer thefts

Latest News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis flew to Grand Junction from Denver on the inaugural flight on Tuesday.
Gov. Jared Polis flies to Grand Junction from Denver on Frontier Airlines’ inaugural flight
MCPH is offering COVID-19 testing in its building's parking lot.
Grand Junction hospitals reaching capacity limits
Montrose Fire Station No. 1. in downtown Montrose Colorado. The station was built in 1910....
Fire station No. 1 added to historic registry.
Crews actively fighting fire southeast of Rangely