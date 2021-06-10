Dog shot in her own backyard, police investigating incident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A dog was shot and killed in her own backyard and now her owner is left looking for answers.

“Little Bit” was found lying in the yard with a puncture hole in her side. After her taking the dog to be examined the vet found a 22 caliber pellet lodged into Little Bit.

A police investigation found 3 more bullets in the yard. That, coupled with the six-foot privacy fence around the yard is leading the owners to believe this was intentional.

The case is open and under investigation by an officer who will conduct interviews with neighbors to find out if anyone heard or observed anything that would lead to the identification of a suspect in this case. As of now, no suspect has been identified and officers are still actively investigating. Right now, the case is being investigated as a felony criminal mischief, cruelty to animals, and illegal discharge of a firearm/BB gun.

If you have any information a hashtag on Facebook was created to try and find justice for the dog. #justiceforlittlebit

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.