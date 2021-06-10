Thick smoke on Western Slope is due to Pack Creek Fire burning near Moab

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pack Creek Fire burning southeast of Moab was extremely active on Thursday, which has lead to smoky conditions here on the Western Slope.

The fire has caused evacuations for nearby residents, and officials say that one structure has already been destroyed.

The fire is burning in the Manti-La Sal National Forest and saw significant growth on Thursday due to gusty winds and dry conditions. Local fire officials have requested additional help to fight the fire. Several aircraft have been assigned to assist ground crews.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in Utah says that winds picked up significantly on Thursday morning, and winds over 40 mph are expected throughout the rest of the day. As of the last update, the fire has grown to at least 4,944 acres and there is no containment.

Fire officials say that the fire was started by an unattended campfire.

The thick smoke from the fire brought the Western Slope an extraordinary sunset, and viewers from across the valley sent in their pictures. You can view them below.

The Red Cross is available to help with sheltering needs for those people who have been displaced. If you are a resident of the Pack Creek Area and need sheltering assistance, you can contact the County Administration building at 435-587-3225.

Local authorities posted the following updates on road closures in the area:

- Lasal Pass Road west of the Mt. Peale trail head remains closed.

- Beaver Lake and Medicine Lake are both accessible at this time.

- Lasal Loop Road remains closed above Ken’s Lake and on top at the Geyser Pass turn off.

- Geyser Pass and Whispering Oaks Ranch can ONLY be accessed through Castle Valley.

