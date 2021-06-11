2021 street maintenance projects

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction’s Street Maintenance Program has the goal of improving the condition of our roads and streets. $33 million is planned to be invested in improving the condition of our street infrastructure.

As part of the City’s commitment to street maintenance, this year’s efforts will focus on three treatments:

Street Overlays – A 2-inch layer of new asphalt is placed restoring structural capacity to the road. United Companies was awarded the $2,085,553.20 project that will overlay 27 street segments in 11 areas with over 13.6 lane miles. Major streets to be overlaid include Crossroads Blvd, 20 1/2 Rd in the Redlands, 27 Road south of Hwy 50 on Orchard Mesa, 27 Road from Horizon to I-70, and H Road from 26 Rd to 26.5 Road. The City will also reconstruct approximately 2.4 miles of residential streets later this year under separate contract. Overlay work will start on Monday, June 14th.

Chip Seal – Covers the roadway with a thin layer of asphalt followed by a 3/8-inch of fine rock surface (“chips”) and then a few weeks later cover it in a fog seal. The “chips” help provide a new wearing surface but more importantly this method seals the surface to help prevent moisture from compromising the integrity of the street. 26 City employees will be involved in this year’s chip seal program that will cover over 78 lane miles. The area to be “chipped” is bounded by 1st Street on the east, I-70 B on the north Broadway (State Hwy 340) on the south and City Limits to the west. This year’s program will start Monday, June 14th.

HA-5 – Thick, flexible seal material that the City has been piloting for three years. The product is used in neighborhoods as an alternative to Chip Seal. Almost 20 lane-miles are proposed this year. Mountain View Estates, High Pointe, Pioneer Meadows, Dawn, Belhaven and Copper Creek are just a few of the subdivisions slated for 2021. This work is scheduled to start the week of July 12th.

